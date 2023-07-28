Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,857 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

WMT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 4,465,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

