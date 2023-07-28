Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.92. 3,404,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.