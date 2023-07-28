Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,156 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 1,529,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

