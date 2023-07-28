Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $22.50

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

RF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 5,403,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.