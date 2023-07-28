RF&L Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,118. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average is $154.54. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

