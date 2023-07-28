RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RH Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of RH by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RH by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in RH by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH stock opened at $381.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $394.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.