Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,500 at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,600 ($71.80) to GBX 5,500 ($70.52) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($82.06) to GBX 6,100 ($78.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,000 ($76.93) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.11) to GBX 5,100 ($65.39) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,095.38 ($78.16).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,213 ($66.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,055.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,436.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($82.14).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 137.67 ($1.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,910.02%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,548.92). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.