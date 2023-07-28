RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,085,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,022,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

