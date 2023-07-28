RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Cut to $110.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 6,795,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,377. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

