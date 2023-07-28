Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SVV. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV opened at $24.57 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

