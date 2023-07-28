Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
SVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.
Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE SVV opened at $24.57 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.48.
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
