Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,249,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 343,949 shares.The stock last traded at $73.37 and had previously closed at $73.25.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

