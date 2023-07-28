Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 567,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.