Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,023. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

