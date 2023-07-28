Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $60.94. 3,187,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,629. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. Shell has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shell by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,505,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,311,000 after acquiring an additional 701,043 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shell from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,171.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

