Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Outperform” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.49.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.97 on Monday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

