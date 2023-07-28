Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Grows By 1,200.0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IOBCF remained flat at $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

