Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.35 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.73 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.66. The stock had a trading volume of 544,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,811. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 80.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $4,650,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 121.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

