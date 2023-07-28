SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.87). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,487,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

