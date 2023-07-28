SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 172,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,315. The company has a market capitalization of $822.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $16.08.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

