S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.35-$12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.16. 2,326,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

