Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 540,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,818. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

