Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

SF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,421,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,495,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,389,000 after acquiring an additional 395,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

