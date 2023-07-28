Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.86.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 33.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,580,000 after purchasing an additional 515,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,717,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

