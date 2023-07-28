StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

