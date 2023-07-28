Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $91.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

