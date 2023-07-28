Symbotic’s (SYM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Symbotic stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 721,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 197.8% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

