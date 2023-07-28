Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

TSM stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.85. 6,758,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $523.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

