Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $49.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMHC. Wedbush increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.69.

NYSE TMHC traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,353. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,071 shares of company stock worth $29,304,614 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

