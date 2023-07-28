TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.