TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 4,465,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average is $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $428.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

