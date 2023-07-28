TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 61,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 293,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,560. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

