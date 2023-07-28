TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 135.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.71. 102,846,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,563,094. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

