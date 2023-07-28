Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 3,645,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,206. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.