TELUS Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion.

TELUS Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

TELUS stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TELUS has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.