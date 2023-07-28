Tezos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.87 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $783.61 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 967,829,568 coins and its circulating supply is 946,662,124 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

