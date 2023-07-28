The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
The Bidvest Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BDVSY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.
About The Bidvest Group
