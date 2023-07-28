The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Breville Group Stock Performance

Shares of Breville Group stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.78. Breville Group has a 1 year low of C$11.76 and a 1 year high of C$14.77.

Get Breville Group alerts:

Breville Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.