The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 0.2 %
The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
