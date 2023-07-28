The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

