The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,653,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

