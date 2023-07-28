Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $14.39 on Thursday, hitting $560.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.93.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.