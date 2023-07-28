Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TLRY. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.
Tilray Price Performance
Shares of TLRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,091,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,572,257. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
