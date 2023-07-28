TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 23,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.