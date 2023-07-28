Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.98

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.98 and last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 79459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.18. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.6157804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

