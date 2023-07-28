TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.42. 1,257,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,111. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.