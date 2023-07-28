Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43 to $1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Travel + Leisure also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.43-$1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE TNL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 493,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,866. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

