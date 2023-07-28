TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.40.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. 369,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,309. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 46.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

