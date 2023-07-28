Truist Financial Trims Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Target Price to $16.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 4.48.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,288,000 after buying an additional 220,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after buying an additional 3,735,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,085,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.