Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $25.44. Trustmark shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 141,002 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,060,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $12,206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $6,466,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

