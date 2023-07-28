U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

